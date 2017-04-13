Man Dragged Off Plane Has Concussion, Lost Teeth

April 13, 2017 11:51 AM
CHICAGO (CBSDFW) – A lawyer for a man dragged off a United Express flight says he suffered a concussion and broken nose and lost two front teeth.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday that Dr. David Dao has been discharged from a hospital but will need reconstructive surgery.

Dao was removed from the plane Sunday after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville.

His daughter says the family was “horrified, shocked and sickened” to learn and see what happened.

Crystal Pepper says seeing her father removed from the Sunday flight was “exacerbated” by the fact it was caught on video and widely distributed.

