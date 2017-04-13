CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

McKinney Homeowners Furious After Trees Destroyed For Road Expansion

April 13, 2017 6:34 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: Collin County, homeowners, McKinney, tree removal, trees, Virginia Parkway

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

McKINNEY (CBS11) – Efforts to ease traffic in growing Collin County are coming at the expense of some beloved trees. And that’s sparking outrage from some McKinney homeowners along Virginia Parkway where an expansion project is at the center of a growing controversy.

Donna Wilson couldn’t believe it when she saw a backhoe destroying trees in the median just beyond her backyard.

“And I see the big tractor going across right as he hit this tree here and just demolished it,” Wilson said.

The City of McKinney insists the work is necessary to expand Virginia Parkway from four lanes to six and ease congestion.

“I get the fact that they need that space to put in extra lanes. However the way they’re doing it isn’t fair,” homeowner Helen Loniewski said.

A city spokesperson said McKinney will eventually replant new trees, but preserving the existing ones would have doubled the $100,000 cost of the project. That’s why some homeowners offered to save the trees at their own expense.

“I have a piece of property right here. I mean I would save at least two or three trees,” Loniewski said.

“There was just no reason not to offer that to the citizens in my opinion. We could have at least paid for them and put some money back into the project,” Wilson said.

The city spokesperson said allowing individuals to enter the work zone to remove trees themselves could damage utilities in the median and delay the project schedule. Now that most of the trees set to be removed along Virginia Parkway are already gone, homeowners like Wilson hope to have a say in future projects that involve removing trees.

“I’d like to just look for a different solution other than just coming in and ripping them out of the ground and carrying them off,” Wilson said.

Although it doesn’t save the trees that were in the median, the city said by the end of the construction in 2019, the new trees planted will outnumber the ones removed.

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia