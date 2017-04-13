Rangers Hold Lead In 8-3 Angels Win

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Joey Gallo hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the fifth, and the Texas Rangers prevented a third straight late-inning comeback by the Angels, beating Los Angeles 8-3 Wednesday night.
Mike Napoli, Elvis Andrus and Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers, and A.J. Griffin (1-0) pitched six innings of four-hit ball to pick up his first victory in six starts dating to last September.
A trio of Texas relievers doused the Angels’ hopes for a third consecutive victory featuring a rally from a multi-run deficit in the ninth inning.
Mike Trout homered for the Angels, beaten at home for the first time this season after four straight wins. Los Angeles (6-3) lost for just the second time since opening day.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)