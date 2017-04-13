Rangers Hold Lead In 8-3 Angels Win

April 13, 2017 12:57 AM
Filed Under: Carlos Gomez, elvis andrus, Joey Gallo, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Mike Napoli, Texas Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Joey Gallo hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the fifth, and the Texas Rangers prevented a third straight late-inning comeback by the Angels, beating Los Angeles 8-3 Wednesday night.

Mike Napoli, Elvis Andrus and Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers, and A.J. Griffin (1-0) pitched six innings of four-hit ball to pick up his first victory in six starts dating to last September.

A trio of Texas relievers doused the Angels’ hopes for a third consecutive victory featuring a rally from a multi-run deficit in the ninth inning.

Mike Trout homered for the Angels, beaten at home for the first time this season after four straight wins. Los Angeles (6-3) lost for just the second time since opening day.

