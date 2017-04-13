CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Teacher’s Aide Accused Of Assaulting Fourth Grader

By Brooke Rogers | CBS11 News April 13, 2017 4:11 PM

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy came home with a scratch on his face after he says a teacher’s aide at Walker Creek Elementary grabbed him.

“A teacher grabbed Ashton by the face, and she scratched him on the face,” the boy’s father, Boyd Clewis confirmed.

Boyd can’t imagine what would prompt an adult to manhandle his son, who is by all accounts a quiet peacemaker. He says a teacher’s aide grew frustrated during lunch and lashed out at the 4th grader. Understandably, the family wants the aide to be held accountable.

“Apparently, she was trying to get his attention, but it was still just highly inappropriate,” said Ashton’s stepmother, Tiana.

Administrators showed Clewis video today of the incident, which left him distraught. He says his son already endures bullying – and now this.

“Somebody physically touched my son and left a mark. If that’s not assault… I’ve seen people arrested for less,” said Clewis. “He goes through enough with the students, and then to get mistreated by adults. And then they try to act like nothing happened. If he wouldn’t have told me, nothing would have been done.”

A spokesperson for Birdville ISD said, “BISD takes these types of allegations seriously, and we are working directly with the family. We will investigate the allegations thoroughly and handle them appropriately.”

Clewis said the school told him they were handling matters internally. But he has bigger hopes for a better outcome.

“That she’s arrested and she’s no longer allowed to work in Birdville ISD, because my son is not going to feel comfortable as long as she’s allowed to walk around that campus.”

Ashton hasn’t attended school since the incident, and his dad said he won’t return until the teacher is gone.

