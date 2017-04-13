CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney Dies At 84

April 13, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Dan Rooney, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, one of the NFL’s most influential and popular executives, has died. He was 84.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Rooney died Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

Rooney took over operation of the team in the 1960s from his father, Art, who founded the franchise. From there, Dan Rooney oversaw NFL championships for a team that had never even played in an NFL title game.

He was a powerful force within the league. He helped develop the Rooney Rule under which NFL teams are required to interview minority candidates for coaching and front-office positions. He was a key figure in labor negotiations and league expansion.

He made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and also served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012.

