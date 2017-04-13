Tasha’s KRLD To Do List April 13-16, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Dallas Arboretum‘s Cool Thursdays Spring Concert Series continues this evening with Fire and Rain – The Ultimate James Taylor Tribute. (4/13)

And you can spend Easter Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum. (4/14-16) There is a lot going on…A Good Friday Children’s Concert & Activities April 14…A Bunnies and Berries Brunch Saturday, April 15…an Easter Brunch April 16 and an Eggstravaganza Saturday and Sunday April 15-16. It will include live music, garden games and activities for all ages including face painting, sack races, and live bunnies.

There is also an Eggstravaganza at AT&T Stadium in Arlington tonight (4/13).

A Good Friday Egg Hunt is happening at Bishop Arts District (4/14).

Bidi Bidi Banda: A Tribute to Selena is at the House of Blues tonight. (4/13).

Dance a jig and go Celtic at Scarborough Renaissance Festival this weekend, April 15 & 16. The Shandon O’Regan School of Irish Dancers will perform each afternoon. Each day will also include special Celtic events such as the Bonnie Knees Contest, Tug O’War and the Scottish Egg Eating contest. Scarborough Renaissance Festival will also celebrate Easter with an English Renaissance Easter Service at 12:30 pm at the Crown Meadow Stage on Sunday, April 15th and an Easter Treasure Hunt for children both Saturday and Sunday, April 15th & 16th.

Visit the Asian Art Exhibition this weekend in downtown Plano at the Courtyard Theater April 10-May 15. This exhibit kicks off the Plano Asia Fest on Saturday, May 6.

The North Texas Book Festival is Saturday April 15 in Denton. More than 70 authors will sign and sell their books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Appleton Arts Center in Denton. Money raised by goes toward grants for public libraries, school libraries and literacy programs in North Texas.

The 1975 are playing the Allen Event Center Saturday night. (4/15)

Grove to the smooth sounds of Latin jazz band Mosaic Saturday, April 15, at the Allen Public Library.

The Iris Show and Flowercade is at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Saturday and Sunday (4/15-16)

It is that time of year again… The 5th Annual MudBug Bash is happening at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington Saturday. (4/15)

If you were in high school in the 80’s and you didn’t go to prom…or you were like me and were back at home by 11pm…here is your chance for a do over. Make plans to attend Jack FM’s 80’s Prom this Saturday night at the Granada. (4/15)