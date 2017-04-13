CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

April 13, 2017 1:07 PM
COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices across Texas and nationwide are up this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump rose 6 cents this week to reach an average $2.25 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. saw a 3-cent increase to push the average gasoline price to $2.40 per gallon.

The association survey found that San Antonio has the lowest gasoline price statewide this week at $2.15 per gallon. Dallas and Fort Worth have the highest average gas prices in Texas at $2.34 per gallon.

AAA experts say gasoline prices rose over the last week, led by the switch to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and increased driving demand.

The price of crude oil was also impacted after last week’s U.S. missile strike at a Syrian airbase and today the U.S. dropped anon-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan.

