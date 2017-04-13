Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

Two men pump gasoline from their tanker truck to a gas station tank during a delivery in Koriyama in Fukushima prefecture on March 22, 2011 as shortages continue following the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, as well as the Fukushima nuclear crisis 60 kms away. Local residents waited in line before the service station opened with the hopes of getting gasoline and kerosene for their cars and heaters. AFP PHOTO / Ken SHIMIZU (Photo credit should read KEN SHIMIZU/AFP/Getty Images)