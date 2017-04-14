2 Wounded In Early Morning Gunfight In South Dallas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Two people are wounded, with one being in critical condition, after a South Dallas gunfight early Friday morning.
According to Dallas Police, the gunbattle erupted just after 1:00 a.m. in the parking lot of a small market on Malcolm X Boulevard, a few blocks from Fair Park.
Reports say two cars pulled into the lot and and gunshots peppered the lot.
One woman, who police believe was simply a by-stander, was wounded in the crossfire.
Detectives believe the one man was also shot was the involved in the shootout. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critcal condition.
Police have not said anything about any arrests.
