Couple Blames HOA For Crumbling Home

April 14, 2017 9:45 PM By Andrea Lucia
HOOD COUTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Hood County home is slowly crumbling into the Brazos River.

It owner, Mark Hall, says he first noticed something was wrong a year and a half ago, when he woke to find part of his patio missing.

“The whole wall was gone,” he remembers. “It went down the hill, and I thought, ‘My god, what am I standing on?’ ”

He and his wife, Susan, had been struggling over whether to sell their home, which at the time was worth an estimated $400,000.

“Our heart and soul went into the house,” said Susan.

Now, they can’t find anyone willing to take it off their hands.

“Nobody… nobody would dare buy it,” said Mark.

An engineer’s report warns it “can no longer be safely occupied” and “for your safety and the safety of the public… it must be demolished.”

The Halls say they had most of the home paid off, but they now plan to let the bank foreclose.

They’ve spent the money they do have on a new home.

“We sunk our retirement,” said Mark in tears.

The Halls blame the Pecan Plantation Homeowner’s Association for “overdevelopment”, which has funneled more and more water into the soil under their home.

Insurance, they say, would cover the loss, if that water were pouring through their roof, but not if it’s flowing below it.

“It’s just a total financial loss for my wife and I,” said Mark.

The HOA’s business office has not returned our calls.

