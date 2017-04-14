Dad Says Birdville ISD Teacher’s Aide Injured 4th Grader

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old boy in North Texas comes home from school with an injury on his face and says a teacher’s aide did it. Now the boy’s father is demanding the Birdville Independent School District fire the employee.

Boyd Clewis filed an assault report claiming the aide grabbed his son by the face. He showed police a picture of the injury and is now waiting to see if there will be an arrest. “Somebody physically touched my son and left a mark. If that’s not assault… I’ve seen people arrested for less,” he said.

Clewis became emotional as he talked about the video school administrators showed him of the incident at Walker Creek Elementary School.

The father claims a special education teacher’s aide became frustrated during lunch and lashed out at his son, Ashton.

When the 4th grader came home with a scratch on his face, Clewis went to the school and then the police.

The dad said his son has had to deal with bullying by his peers, but he never imagined having someone older would cause his son harm. “He goes through enough with the students… and then to get mistreated by adults,” said Clewis. “And then they try to act like nothing happened. If he wouldn’t have told me, nothing would have been done.”

Birdville ISD Spokesperson Mark Thomas issued a statement that said –

“BISD takes these types of allegations seriously, and we are working directly with the family. We will investigate the allegations thoroughly and handle them appropriately.”

Police in North Richland Hills say they are “actively investigating” the incident.