Denton Firefighters Museum Pays Tribute To Heroes Of Past And Present

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

What began as an all volunteer fire brigade in 1874 has grown into the Denton Fire Department that we know today.

The Denton Firefighters Museum is open for the public to pay tribute to the heroes of the past and present. You will see fire apparatus from as far back as the 1800’s and as current as heat resistant fire suits of today.

“This is a hose cart, back in the old days this is how they use to transport all of the hoses by the horses or even the guys pushing it” said Firefighter, Driver and Paramedic Michael Ventrica.

You’ll discover leather fire buckets, old and new fire nozzles and even a piece of the World Trade Center from New York in the 9/11 memorial.

“We sent a couple guys to New York to work on the pile, they are member of the Texas Task Force One that went up there. This is our monument and we have an actual piece of the World Trade Center right here” Ventrica noted.

The Denton Firefighters Museum is open Monday through Friday from 8 am until 5 pm, but they will accommodate tours almost anytime with advance notice.

The Denton Firefighters Museum is kind of a well kept secret waiting for you to discover right there on East Hickory Street in Denton. It’s fun for the kids and a great way to appreciate the heroes who protect us daily.

Details: The Denton Firefighters Museum

.