Ex-Oklahoma CB Parrish Cobb Arrested For Armed Robbery

April 14, 2017 5:29 AM
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Former Oklahoma cornerback Parrish Cobb was arrested for armed robbery Thursday morning.

A news release from the Norman Police Department on Thursday said Cobb and another suspect stole cash and drugs from a residence Wednesday before leaving on foot.

Cobb was arrested in January for aggravated robbery in Waco, Texas. A university spokesman said in an e-mail that Cobb “has not been enrolled at OU and has not been a member of the football team since January.”

In the latest incident, Cobb told investigators he drove a white Ford Mustang to the residence for the robbery. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

