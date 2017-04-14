Fire Breaks Out On Roof Of Bellagio Hotel In Las Vegas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAS VEGAS (AP/CBSDFW.COM) — More than 70 firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday.
A Clark County Fire Department spokesman released a statement saying firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the roof of the building on the south side of the lake.
The part of the building where the fire happened was not in the hotel or casino area, but in a section on the building containing several luxury shops.
The damage to those shops is not yet known.
Assistant Fire Chief Larry D. Haydu said in a statement that the location of the fire made access difficult, due to the artificial lake and surrounding buildings, but it was knocked down in under an hour.
Part of the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road remained closed early Friday.
No injuries were reported.
