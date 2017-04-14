CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Fire Breaks Out On Roof Of Bellagio Hotel In Las Vegas

April 14, 2017 5:59 AM
Filed Under: Bellagio, casino, fire, las vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP/CBSDFW.COM) — More than 70 firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday.

A Clark County Fire Department spokesman released a statement saying firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the roof of the building on the south side of the lake.

The part of the building where the fire happened was not in the hotel or casino area, but in a section on the building containing several luxury shops.

The damage to those shops is not yet known.

Assistant Fire Chief Larry D. Haydu said in a statement that the location of the fire made access difficult, due to the artificial lake and surrounding buildings, but it was knocked down in under an hour.

Part of the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road remained closed early Friday.

No injuries were reported.

