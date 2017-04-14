CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Get Photos Of Your Mail Emailed To You Before Delivery

April 14, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: mail, stamp, USPS

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s welcome news in one Lakewood neighborhood.

“I can see how if you’re gone every day, that this would be a big plus,” says Pam Forgerson

The new service is called Informed Delivery. It gives people a peek at their mail and it’s a new tool to fight mail theft.

If you sign up, the Postal Service will email you scanned photos of your mail; up to 10 images will be sent each morning. Any more, and the Postal Service will send you a link to the remainder of the photos.

Dennise Watson’s had packages stolen in the past. She says she will consider signing up.

“Anything that can reduce theft is good. I get a lot of checks that come through. It could be beneficial,” says Watson.

The service is limited to residential deliveries right now.

“I think this would be a great feature for people who work full time, and aren’t ever at home. That’s just not me right now,” adds Pam.

She’s had the same letter carrier, for nearly two decades. “We have a personal enough relationship where I can say, ‘Hey, can you watch for this?’ ”

Still, it’s a quicker way to check for important mail like financial statements. USPS says it’s also a faster way to spot and fix a problem. If you don’t get mail you’re expecting that day, contact your local post office.

