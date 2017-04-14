Get Photos Of Your Mail Emailed To You Before Delivery

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s welcome news in one Lakewood neighborhood.
“I can see how if you’re gone every day, that this would be a big plus,” says Pam Forgerson
The new service is called Informed Delivery. It gives people a peek at their mail and it’s a new tool to fight mail theft.
If you sign up, the Postal Service will email you scanned photos of your mail; up to 10 images will be sent each morning. Any more, and the Postal Service will send you a link to the remainder of the photos.
Dennise Watson’s had packages stolen in the past. She says she will consider signing up.
“Anything that can reduce theft is good. I get a lot of checks that come through. It could be beneficial,” says Watson.
The service is limited to residential deliveries right now.
“I think this would be a great feature for people who work full time, and aren’t ever at home. That’s just not me right now,” adds Pam.
She’s had the same letter carrier, for nearly two decades. “We have a personal enough relationship where I can say, ‘Hey, can you watch for this?’ ”
Still, it’s a quicker way to check for important mail like financial statements. USPS says it’s also a faster way to spot and fix a problem. If you don’t get mail you’re expecting that day, contact your local post office.