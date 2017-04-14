Good Friday Walk Brings Social Issues To Dallas Streets

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A group made up of several dozen Christians marched through the streets of downtown Dallas ahead of Easter weekend. This marked the 12th annual Good Friday Walk. It began at about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Young Street and Harwood Street.

The marchers then made their way up to Main Street Garden Park, making several stops to reflect along the way. They ended at Dallas City Hall.

This year’s sponsor focused on a variety of current and gospel-based themes like violence, immigration and refugees, and love for the LGBTQ community. The Good Friday Walk brought these social justice causes to the heart of the city, just as it has for the past 11 years.

“Christian values and ideas of faith and love are actually being totally left out of the conversation right now,” walk participant Josh Brumett said.

“Because this is the day that Jesus was killed, it’s reminding us that he had something to say, not just that he died,” stated Kim Batchelor with Dallas Area Christian Progressive Alliance.

“Bringing people together, doing the things that Jesus said do — feed the hungry, house the homeless, clothe the naked and set the captives free,” said marcher Peter Johnson.

“It takes it to life and experiences exactly what’s happening, and what Jesus asked us to do on a day-to-day basis,” participant Michelle Whatley said.