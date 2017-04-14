Granbury Police Looking For Driver That Killed Teenager

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GRANBURY (CBSDFW) – A Granbury teen was killed on Thursday after an unknown vehicle ran him over.
Police say 19-year-old Craig Blithe Baggett was riding his skateboard on Acton Highway around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle heading West.
According to authorities, the vehicle didn’t stop and Baggett landed in a nearby ditch. The teen was only located after passing pedestrians saw debris in the roadway.
Baggett was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to a local funeral home.
Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle involved in the hit and run should contact the Texas Highway Patrol in Granbury at 817-579-3337.