Granbury Police Looking For Driver That Killed Teenager

April 14, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Craig Blithe Baggett, Granbury, Hit and Run, skateboard

GRANBURY (CBSDFW) – A Granbury teen was killed on Thursday after an unknown vehicle ran him over.

Police say 19-year-old Craig Blithe Baggett was riding his skateboard on Acton Highway around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle heading West.

According to authorities, the vehicle didn’t stop and Baggett landed in a nearby ditch. The teen was only located after passing pedestrians saw debris in the roadway.

Baggett was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to a local funeral home.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle involved in the hit and run should contact the Texas Highway Patrol in Granbury at 817-579-3337.

