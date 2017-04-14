Military Strikes Cause Boom In Underground Bunker Business

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The Trump administration’s increased military strikes might cause fear for some people. But for one North Texas man, it means big bucks.

Nora Holloway of Dallas is one of those folks who is concerned about the state of the world.

Citing the recent bombings in Syria, Afghanistan and the growing tension with North Korea, Holloway posted online to see if anyone wanted to “go in” on an underground bunker.

“I’m in no position to buy one,” said Holloway. “However, I think that for a lot of people that is a serious concern and a lot of people have done so and will be doing so.”

The interest level Holloway is expressing is an understatement.

“If I took 30 people and I worked 7 days a week and 24 hours a day, I still wouldn’t be caught up right now,” said Clyde Scott of Rising S Bunkers in Murchison, Texas.

Scott said there is around a three-month backlog for one of his subterranean shelters.

“They don’t really call me and ask me about the price or colors,” said Scott. “They say how fast can they get it.”

The list is only growing with each bomb dropped and threat levied.

“You should have got it 6 months ago,” said Scott. “You shouldn’t wait until the threat, until the fuse is lit on the rocket.”

The most basic model is 100 square feet of protection that is installed for around $45,000.

Scott said the most common is a 500 square-foot model for a family of four that runs for around $120,000.

The bunkers have all the amenities of home, are solar powered and surrounded by 100 percent steel.

Scott said only an imagination and wallet stand in the way.

“Doomsday crazy person, ‘prepper’ that’s all kind of nutty that people make them out to be…they don’t have $3.5 million to by a 5,500 square-foot bunker. Right?” questioned Scott.

While all of his clients are kept confidential, Scott said everyone from star athletes, Forbes 500 CEOs and maybe even an unsuspecting next door neighbor is investing underground without anyone noticing.

“I’ve sold to billionaires and I’ve sold to average Joes,” said Scott.

Holloway said she does not have the money but can at least dream.

“It would prepare people, myself specifically for what could and very well may happen in the future,” said Holloway.

A list of models can be found here.

The most expensive model being offered is “The Aristocrat.”

For $8.3 million, the model comes with a pool, bowling alley and gun range.