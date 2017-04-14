NCAA Adopts Early Signing Period, 10th Coach For Football

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA has voted to allow high school football players to sign with colleges as early as December, make early official visits and put a two-year waiting period on Bowl Subdivision teams from hiring people close to a recruit.

If approved by the Board of Governors on April 26, the signing period change would take effect Aug. 1.

The other significant change to the recruiting calendar would allow recruits to make official visits between April and June of their junior year in high school.

The Division I Council also approved a measure to eliminate two-a-day practices. It would take effect immediately if approved.

