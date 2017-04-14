Pair Admitting To Racially-Charged Vandalism Arrested

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police arrested a pair of teens who admitted to spray painting racial slurs and symbols on the brick water feature in front of the Heartland community.
They’re also said to have placed soap in the water.
Police said this all happened on Saturday, April 8.
Investigators interviewed the suspects, Kruz Medrano, 18, and Joshua Patton, 17, and received a confession. Both teens are from Crandall.
Crandall police assisted in the investigation.
Both suspects were charged with criminal mischief $100-$750, which is a Class B misdemeanor.
A third suspect, a juvenile, was also arrested.