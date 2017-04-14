Police Catch Pair Suspected Of Vandalizing Plano West Senior High

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – After two months, Plano Police have made two arrests of alleged vandals said to have painted graffiti all over Plano West Senior High.
The vandalism happened in February.
In March, police released surveillance video in hopes of receiving tips that would lead to the suspects.
Police got the tip they were looking for.
Two 17-year-old Frisco ISD students, Elizabeth Police and Alexandra Butler, were arrested.
Investigators are looking for a third suspect.