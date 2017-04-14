SPCA Texas Rescues 32 Abused Animals In Dallas County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas has taken custody of 32 dogs and puppies that they say were “cruelly confined” on a property in Dallas County.

The discovery was made when members of the Lancaster Police Department went to the property in the southeast part of the county on an unrelated matter. After getting a seizure warrant the SPCA returned to the property with officers.

In all, rescuers found 17 dogs and 15 puppies. Some of the animals were living in a house that was urine-soaked and filled with feces. Other animals were kept in kennels in a garage and another dog was simply left outside, chained to a tree.

Veterinarians say some of the puppies appear to be suffering from potentially life-threatening medical issues. The other dogs and puppies have varying health problems, including flea infestation, hair loss, extremely long nails and skin sores.

All of the animals were taken to the SPCA of Texas Animal Rescue Center in Dallas to be further examined and taken care of until a custody hearing is held next week.