TRAFFIC: WB LBJ Closed At Abrams Road After Crash | Read More | Check Map | Madison Adams On Twitter

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax Dies

April 14, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: cancer, David Mattax, greg abbott, Ken Paxton

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax has died of cancer.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Thursday that he was mourning “the loss of a friend, a colleague and a distinguished public servant” who “truly dedicated his life and career to the state of Texas.”

Abbott appointed Mattax insurance commissioner — tasked with overseeing Texas’ insurance industry — in 2015.

Mattax previously spent 23 years in the attorney general’s office, including litigating high-profile redistricting cases while Abbott was serving as attorney general until being elected governor.

Abbott’s successor as attorney general, Ken Paxton, said in his own statement that Mattax “made everywhere he worked a better place and impacted the lives of the people with whom he worked.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia