Volunteers Hope To Restore ‘Forgotten’ Arlington Cemetery

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of volunteers is on a mission to restore honor to some hallowed grounds in Arlington, M.T. Johnson Cemetery off Arkansas Lane.

It’s in bad shape. Headstones are cracked and some have fallen over.

“The earliest tombstone that we have recorded is from the 1850’s,” said Kristina Rumans, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

This is where Middleton Tate Johnson, the namesake of the cemetery and the man said to be the “Father of Tarrant County” during the days of the Republic, is buried.

“We are very fortunate to have him in our community. A lot of people don’t know he is here,” said Rumans.

Rumans said a lot of people don’t know the cemetery exists.

“It’s very unsettling,” she said.

Her group is calling on the community to help fund the cleanup and repairs needed here.

“The African American community was not able to be buried in Arlington in the early years. They were allowed to bring their family members here to be interred,” Rumans said. “It is our history and we need to preserve that.”

On May 7, the group is hosing an event at the cemetery to help raise money to work on the headstones and build a proper fence around the cemetery.