1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Left In Car in Burleson

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – The death of a one-year-old boy in Burleson is under investigation after police say he was left in a hot car Friday.
According to police, the boy was discovered inside the vehicle by his mother Friday night.
The child was apparently left in the car for about five hours while the mother was visiting a family member.
The temperature Friday was in the low 80’s.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and are still determining if charges will be filed.