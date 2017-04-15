81-Year-Old DeSoto Man Killed Outside His Own Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – Family members and investigators hope the public can help them figure out who shot and killed an 81-year-old DeSoto man sitting in his truck outside his own home.

Sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck slumped over the console, it was T.G. Grady’s wife of 43 years who found him there.

“I found him around four o’clock this morning, and I touched him, and he was cold,” Thelma Grady said.

She said her husband, a retired airline employee, helped move furniture to make extra money. He had just come home from a job and parked his truck and trailer in front of his home.

“The door was open, and he had a pen in his hand like he was going to write something, so I don’t know if somebody came up to the truck, or if somebody followed him home or what happened,” Thelma Grady said.

A neighbor’s surveillance system caught on camera a man DeSoto police call a person of interest.

Seen armed with a handgun, investigators said he was in the area just before the shooting.

“Please help us identify him ’cause he wouldn’t hurt anybody. He always tried to help everybody, and then somebody do him that way,” Thelma Grady said.