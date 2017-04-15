Dallas March Calls For Unity And End To Violence

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After people marched in south Dallas Saturday as a sign of unity and to call for an end to violence, organizers say the real work is just beginning.

Participants like Marian Williams are using the march as a stepping stone for further change in senseless violence across Dallas.

“People are not naturally bad. All people are good. Situations they’re put into cause things to happen,” Williams said. “If we don’t address what the real problem is, we’re going to continue to be in the same boat we’re in.”

Josephus Cooks, who is a resident in south Dallas, has called the area home for 65 years but says it is plagued by problems.

Cooks called south Dallas “a good place,” but contrasted by saying he notices an increase in “trash and drugs.”

It’s been more in the past few years,” Cooks said. “We’ve never had this much killing.”

A group called Urban Specialists led the walk Saturday and are also partnering with police to make their neighborhoods safer.

“Everyone wants the best for their kids. No matter where they’re from,” Williams said. “We want the best.”

Williams hopes police can help clean up crime that leaves her 13-year-old daughter worried and scared.

An organizer of the walk said the plan beyond the march is to raise money to hire off-duty officers so they can help keep watch over the area of south Dallas.

“We want our city to be good,” Williams said. “But if you don’t pay attention to south Dallas, it’s going to continue to be what it is.”