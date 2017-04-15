It’s A Boy! April The Giraffe Delivers Anticipated Calf

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a boy for April the giraffe after she gave birth to the calf Saturday morning in what has been an anticipated delivery for many who have followed the wild ride provided by Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Many have watched the pregnant giraffe through different live streams provided by numerous feeds throughout the Internet, including the CBSDFW Facebook page.

Since February, the live feed provided by AAP attracted millions across the U.S. and in many parts of the world.

The word “soon” was stuck in the minds of viewers for nearly two months and many were wondering when April would deliver her baby.

The big day arrived Saturday – a day before Easter – when viewers glued themselves to their screens to watch the miracle of birth.

The delivery occurred with no complications as viewers exclaimed “Push!” during the nail-biting process.

The gender of the baby was confirmed to be a boy by AAP several hours after April gave birth.

In a simple statement provided by AAP on its Facebook page along with a photo of the mother and son, the post read, “All is well.”

The calf is still nameless as AAP will look to April’s fans to decide what to call the newborn giraffe.