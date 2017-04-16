2 Doctors Make Mission To Eradicate Blindness In The Third World

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNEWS – 60 MINUTES) – Eye surgeons Sanduk Ruit and Geoffrey Tabin have restored eyesight to more than 150,000 patients in 24 countries.

Four million more have been helped by doctors they’ve trained.

The doctors perfected small-incision cataract surgery, which takes just minutes and costs about $20.

They founded the Himalayan Cataract Project, one of eight semifinalists for a $100M grant from the MacArthur Foundation.

Blindness and partial blindness are not epidemic here in the U.S. but they are in certain parts of the world. Our story is about two doctors who decided to do something about it. And incredibly, to date, they’ve restored sight to more than 150,000 people. Doctors they’ve trained have restored sight to four million more. Their partnership seems improbable. One is a hard-charging, Ivy-League, American, adrenaline-junkie; the other a serene, Buddhist surgeon from the remote mountains of Nepal. We joined them on one of their most challenging missions — in the isolated country of Burma. Their goal: to lead Burma out of darkness one patient at a time.

*READ AND WATCH AT CBSNEWS.COM*