Arlington Police Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed 1

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – One woman has died after police say she was struck by a commercial vehicle while driving on Brown Boulevard Sunday evening.
Police say the 27-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Brown Blvd. when she was struck by a commercial vehicle that was traveling southbound on Watson Road at about 6:00 p.m.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured according to police.
Investigators are still determining what caused the accident and are talking with witnesses.