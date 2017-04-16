He Checks Out! Birth Stats Revealed For April The Giraffe’s Calf

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Birth stats for April the giraffe’s new calf were revealed Sunday by Animal Adventure Park in New York on its Facebook page.

A team of veterinarians performed a full check on the calf to record height and weight after he entered the world Saturday.

According to the team, the calf weighs 129 pounds and stands 5 feet 9 inches tall. The team said the calf “checks out just perfect.”

The team also said the calf was “nursing strongly this morning without any concerns.”

“April has recovered perfectly and is eating everything in sight!” Animal Adventure Park exclaimed on its Facebook post.

Millions of people around the U.S. and the world flocked to their screens early Saturday morning when April the giraffe went into labor.

Since February, fans of the giraffe were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new calf and paid close attention to live streams from Animal Adventure Park and numerous outlets across the Internet, including the CBSDFW Facebook page.

April’s new calf remains nameless as AAP will look to the viewers to recommend names for the park’s newest giraffe.