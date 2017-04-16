CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Pope Francis On Easter: Cling To Faith Despite Wars, Sickness, Hatred

April 16, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Easter, Easter Sunday, Pope Francis, St. Peter's Basilica, Urbi et Orbi, Vatican City

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

VATICAN CITY (CBSNEWS/AP) – In an impromptu Easter Sunday speech, Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged people to hold fast in their “fearful hearts” to faith despite all the wars, sickness and hatred in the world, acknowledging that many wonder where God is amid so much evil and suffering.

Tens of thousands of faithful braved heavy security checks — and, later, a brief downpour from what had been sunny skies — to enter St. Peter’s Square where Francis celebrated Mass on the steps leading to St. Peter’s Basilica.

Traditionally, the pope gives no homily during the late-morning Easter Mass, saving his reflections for the “Urbi et Orbi” a solemn message delivered “to the city and to the world” — at noon from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

But Francis broke with that tradition, giving an off-the-cuff homily during Mass to try to answer what he described as a nagging question for many faithful: why are there so many tragedies and wars in the world if Jesus has risen from the dead, a belief Christians celebrate each Easter.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

