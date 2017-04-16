Pope Francis On Easter: Cling To Faith Despite Wars, Sickness, Hatred

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
VATICAN CITY (CBSNEWS/AP) – In an impromptu Easter Sunday speech, Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged people to hold fast in their “fearful hearts” to faith despite all the wars, sickness and hatred in the world, acknowledging that many wonder where God is amid so much evil and suffering.
Tens of thousands of faithful braved heavy security checks — and, later, a brief downpour from what had been sunny skies — to enter St. Peter’s Square where Francis celebrated Mass on the steps leading to St. Peter’s Basilica.
Traditionally, the pope gives no homily during the late-morning Easter Mass, saving his reflections for the “Urbi et Orbi” a solemn message delivered “to the city and to the world” — at noon from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.
But Francis broke with that tradition, giving an off-the-cuff homily during Mass to try to answer what he described as a nagging question for many faithful: why are there so many tragedies and wars in the world if Jesus has risen from the dead, a belief Christians celebrate each Easter.