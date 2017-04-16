Volunteer Diver Dies After Suffering Injuries During Search Operation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A volunteer diver working with local teams in search of a missing person at House Creek near Fort Hood was pronounced dead Sunday morning after suffering injuries during the operation.

During the search operation for a person who has been missing since April 11, the diver, who was a volunteer with the Morgan’s Point Resort dive team, suffered unknown injuries at House Creek and was extracted from the water and was taken to an Army medical center.

The diver was then airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple where he died from the injuries Sunday.

Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services boat team requested assistance at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a diver in distress at House Creek.

Fire and emergency services along with more divers from the search team responded to the area of the distress call.

“We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the diver’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood, said. “We are grateful for everyone who has participated in this operation over the past six days, especially our local and regional partners assisting in the search.

The diver’s cause of death and identity have not been released by officials.

Fort Hood officials and the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department will conduct separate investigations on the incident.