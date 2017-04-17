CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Dallas Police Investigating Why Stolen Bait Car Didn’t Shut Off

April 17, 2017 6:19 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: Bait car, Dallas, Dallas County North Texas Auto Theft Task Force s, Detective John Harris, Police

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is trying to determine why one of its bait cars didn’t shut off electronically as designed.

The Chevy pick-up truck was activated when it was stolen around 2 a.m. on the 300 block of N. Walton Street in Deep Ellum.

Investigators say as they chased the suspect, he crashed through a gate at Fair Park, then intentionally rammed a squad car. Officers then shot him, sending him to the hospital, where at last check police say he was in critical condition.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Experts, including auto theft detectives say there could have been a malfunction, officers may not have requested it be shut down, or the Fusion Center didn’t shut the vehicle down in time.

After eating lunch Monday, David Kelly developed heartburn.

He discovered his 2015 Honda’s window smashed along the same block where the police bait car was stolen nearly 12 hours earlier. “It happened in the last 30 minutes. There’s no brick that would have been thrown into it and there’s nothing that came from above.”

Police haven’t revealed the bait car suspect’s identity, but Detective John Harris with the Dallas County North Texas Auto Theft Task Force says they’re often looking for the same kind of suspect. “Everybody we’re dealing with, they’re either a burglar or a car thief. A lot of car burglars are out there because it’s getting harder to steal cars because of electronic devices set up on your vehicle.”

As for David Kelly, he is finding a way to stay positive: The vandal didn’t remove anything. “I had a gun in there, which is the biggest thing that could have been taken.”

Detective Harris says too many people who have their vehicles stolen leave them unlocked, and he says 20 percent of those vehicles still had their keys inside.

Harris also recommends drivers remove all valuables from their vehicles, even those in their trunks because thieves use the trunk release found in new cars.
He also suggests people hide the car keys at home if they go out for a walk because in some cases, thieves are only looking for car keys.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia