Dallas Police Investigating Why Stolen Bait Car Didn’t Shut Off

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is trying to determine why one of its bait cars didn’t shut off electronically as designed.

The Chevy pick-up truck was activated when it was stolen around 2 a.m. on the 300 block of N. Walton Street in Deep Ellum.

Investigators say as they chased the suspect, he crashed through a gate at Fair Park, then intentionally rammed a squad car. Officers then shot him, sending him to the hospital, where at last check police say he was in critical condition.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Experts, including auto theft detectives say there could have been a malfunction, officers may not have requested it be shut down, or the Fusion Center didn’t shut the vehicle down in time.

After eating lunch Monday, David Kelly developed heartburn.

He discovered his 2015 Honda’s window smashed along the same block where the police bait car was stolen nearly 12 hours earlier. “It happened in the last 30 minutes. There’s no brick that would have been thrown into it and there’s nothing that came from above.”

Police haven’t revealed the bait car suspect’s identity, but Detective John Harris with the Dallas County North Texas Auto Theft Task Force says they’re often looking for the same kind of suspect. “Everybody we’re dealing with, they’re either a burglar or a car thief. A lot of car burglars are out there because it’s getting harder to steal cars because of electronic devices set up on your vehicle.”

As for David Kelly, he is finding a way to stay positive: The vandal didn’t remove anything. “I had a gun in there, which is the biggest thing that could have been taken.”

Detective Harris says too many people who have their vehicles stolen leave them unlocked, and he says 20 percent of those vehicles still had their keys inside.

Harris also recommends drivers remove all valuables from their vehicles, even those in their trunks because thieves use the trunk release found in new cars.

He also suggests people hide the car keys at home if they go out for a walk because in some cases, thieves are only looking for car keys.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack