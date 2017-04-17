Dallas Police Shoot Suspect That Stole Bait Car

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD) – A suspect was injured after being shot by police in Dallas during a high-speed chase. Authorities stated that the suspect stole a bait truck at around 2:00 a.m. early Monday in the 300 block of North Walton Street, and led officers on a chase through another crime scene and into Fair Park.

The chase came to an end when the suspect rammed the bait truck through a gate at the fairgrounds. An officer did shoot the suspect, striking him one time, after he intentionally rammed into a police squad car.

DPD on scene investigating an officer involved shooting near Fair Park.

No officers were hurt during this incident. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He has only been identified as a black male between 38 and 40 years old.

“A bait car is something that we leave out in an area where there is a high amount of vehicles that are stolen,” said Maj. Jimmy Vaughn with the Dallas Police Department. “Once suspect gets into it and takes that car, it sends a signal to our department, letting us know the car was stolen, at which time we engage and try to track down this car and apprehend the suspect.”

Bait cars are equipped with a mechanism that allows police to disabled them remotely. When asked if that mechanism failed in this instance, Vaughn said, “We’re still looking into that.”

At one point during the pursuit, the suspect led authorities through another crime scene, a shooting investigation in the Deep Ellum area that was completely unrelated to this case. The bait truck struck a police vehicle as it passed through, on the way to Fair Park.

