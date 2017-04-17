CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
Dog With Jar Stuck On Head For Three Days Rescued

April 17, 2017 4:06 PM By Ken Molestina
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth Animal control workers are nursing a 1-year old terrier mix named “Pickles” back to health.

The affectionate pooch was found wandering the streets of the Meadowbrook neighborhood last week with a plastic jar around his head.

Originally the call reported the dog’s head was in a pickle jar. Thus, the nickname “Pickles” quickly stuck.

When neighbors saw him they called for help and Animal Control Officer Randall Mize was first to respond.

“When they called us they said the dog was laying down at this point,” said Mize about the dog’s condition. But they were able to pull the plastic container off of is head.

“It’s actually one of those cheese ball containers,” described Mize.

Animal control workers estimate the plastic container was on poor Pickle’s head for three days. They’re now treating him for dehydration and hope someone will soon adopt the sweet animal with an affinity – like most dogs – for cheese snacks.

 

 

 

 

