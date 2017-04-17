Rangers Send Dyson To DL, Recall Kela

By: Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Rangers have placed struggling right-hander Sam Dyson on the 10-day DL with a hand contusion and have called up Keone Kela.
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told The Ben and Skin Show on Monday that they discussed calling up Kela before their series with Seattle but ultimately decided against it.
Kela started the season off in Round Rock with the AAA club due to an internal matter. Although, multiple reports have stated that he was punished for his actions during an appearance in a minor league spring training game.
Dyson has had a rough start to his 2017 season. He is 0-3 with three blown saves and has a 27.00 ERA in 4.1 innings of work.