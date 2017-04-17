CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Four Years Later, West Continues To Rebuild After Fertilizer Explosion

April 17, 2017 12:48 PM By Kristin Weisell
Filed Under: #WestFertilizerPlant, Fertilizer Plant Explosion, West Ferilizer Explosion, West Fertilizer Co., West Fertilizer Company, West Fertilizer Explosion, West Fertilizer Plant, West Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

WEST, Texas (KRLD) – Today marks four years to the day since the Town of West was shattered by a fertilizer plant explosion, and people there find the memories are still fresh. In all, 15 people lost their lives and more than 200 others were injured after the explosion at the West Fertilizer Company.

Last year, investigators found the fire that caused the explosion was deliberately set.

Many of the homes obliterated in the blast have now been rebuilt. Streets are repaved, and the new high school is open.

Michelle Wolf is the business manager for West’s popular Czech Stop bakery. She says watching the town rise again has been wonderful and healing. “It feels amazing, seeing the new high school and the new subdivision with all those houses rebuilt,” she says. “It’s beyond words.”

Wolf and her husband lost their own home in the blast. Think back she says, “I just remember chaos, people hurt. It was a nightmare.”

But the Czech Stop stepped in, welcoming anyone who needed a refuge. All day and night after the explosion, the bakery’s president and CEO Barbara Schlisser kept the doors open, and kept the coffee and kolaches hot.

“It made me feel very proud, to be part of a company that would keep their doors open in a crisis,” says Wolf. “We never close anyway, but just to stay open for anyone who needed anything just made me proud to live in West.”

A study by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board shows that since the explosion only a few, minor changes have been made in the storage of fertilizer.

For some people in West today, memories of the deadly explosion have scabbed over. But for others who lost loved ones in the blast, the pain and loss are still fresh. “It’s more powerful for them, I imagine,” says Wolf. “You can rebuild a house. But you can’t get back your husband, brother sister, uncle.”

There will be a short remembrance service in West tonight to commemorate the explosion. There will be prayer, music, and a moment of silence at ceremony being held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption.  The service begins at 7:30 p.m.

More from Kristin Weisell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia