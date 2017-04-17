Home Builder Turns To Texas High Schools To Fill Job Vacancies

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

A north Texas home builder fed up with not being able to find skilled workers in a hot housing market is teaming up with school districts in an effort to tackle the problem.

Residential Strategies of North Texas put out a report that shows more than 30,000 new homes went up in the area in the past year, and that number would be much higher if there were workers to fill skilled labor jobs.

Michael Turner with Classic Urban Homes recently took a group of Skyline High students in the Dallas school district to a job site so he could see how it all works.

“I started reaching out to local schools,” said Turner. “DISD was the prime school district to bring on-board and get involved.”

Turner says he’s already had another North Texas school district contact him about bringing his program to increase the number of skilled construction workers to their district.