TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig accident closes EB Highway 183 at Esters in Irving | Check Traffic

Park Owner: April The Giraffe’s Baby Is ‘Very Independent’

April 17, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: AAP, Animal Adventure Park, April the giraffe, Baby Giraffe, Facebook, Giraffe, giraffe birth, Live Streaming, pregnant giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM/AP)The long-awaited offspring of internet sensation April the Giraffe is being described as strong and “very independent.”

The owner of Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York says the not-yet-named baby boy was on its feet within an hour after its birth Saturday — and galloping around its mother within three hours.

Jordan Patch says he was so excited that he was shaking when he made the calls to assemble the delivery team.

Nearly 300,000 CBSDFW Facebook viewers and more than a million online viewers watched April deliver her calf in Harpursville, a rural upstate village about 130 miles northwest of New York City.

The zoo began livestreaming from April’s enclosure in February.

Patch says April is “recovering perfectly” following the delivery.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

