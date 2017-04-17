Search Warrants In Prince’s Death To Be Unsealed

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s been nearly a year since Prince died from an accidental drug overdose at his suburban Minneapolis estate, yet investigators still haven’t interviewed a key associate or asked a grand jury to consider whether criminal charges are warranted, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park home on April 21. Authorities later said he died of an overdose of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug. They still don’t know the origin of those drugs and there has been no indication that they are poised to hold anyone responsible anytime soon.

On Monday, search warrants executed by local authorities are due to be unsealed, likely including one from the first search of Paisley Park.

