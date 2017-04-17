Tebow Has Drove In 9 Runs, Struck Out 9 Times In Minors

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig accident closes EB Highway 183 at Esters in Irving | Check Traffic

Tebow Has Drove In 9 Runs, Struck Out 9 Times In Minors

April 17, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Columbia Fireflies, MLB, Tim Tebow

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – An update on Tim Tebow’s first season with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets Class A affiliate. This week, Tebow and the Fireflies completed two series, the first a three-game set at home against the Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads and then a four-game road series against the Augusta (Georgia) GreenJackets.

Tebow played six of the Fireflies seven games this week, all three with Hickory and three of four with Augusta. Columbia went 2-1 against Hickory and 2-2 against Augusta.

A look how Tebow has fared:

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow reached on a fielder’s choice on a grounder to second base that scored the game’s only run in Columbia’s 1-0 win over Augusta on Saturday night. Tebow also drove in three runs Sunday, one on a groundout and two more on a single as Augusta won 7-6.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 3 of 21 at the plate this week. He had four RBIs and four strikeouts in his six games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is hitting .176 (6 for 34) with nine RBIs and nine strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow has caught all seven of the chances he’s had this season.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies will play three games against the Rome (Georgia) Braves before returning home Thursday for a four-game series with Lexington (Kentucky) Legends.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia