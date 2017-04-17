CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Teen Retailer Rue 21 Closing 400 Stores

April 17, 2017 8:29 AM
CRANBERRY, Pa. (AP/CBSDFW) – Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.

The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The company is based in Cranberry, north of Pittsburgh. In a Facebook post , it called the decision to close the stores “difficult but necessary.” Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.

According to the company website, 20 stores are in the North Texas area alone but it’s not known if any of these stores will be closing.

The company didn’t say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.

