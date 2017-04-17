CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Texas Woman Awarded $760K For Skydiving Accident In Oklahoma

April 17, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Baylor, Chickasha, Joshua, Makenzie Wethington, skydiver, skydiving, skydiving fall, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW/AP) – A Texas skydiver has been awarded $760,000 for injuries suffered in an Oklahoma skydiving accident.

Court records show now 19-year-old Makenzie Wethington of Joshua, Texas, was awarded the amount from Robert Swainson, the owner of now-closed Pegasus Air Sports. The order was signed last week after Swainson repeatedly failed to show up for hearings.

Wethington was injured Jan. 25, 2014 when she fell 3,500 feet in a jump in Chickasha. She suffered bleeding on her brain and a fractured vertebrae, pelvis, ribs and a hip bone.

Wethington spent a week in an Oklahoma hospital before being transferred to the Baylor Rehabilitation Institute in Dallas.

At the time, Doctors at Baylor were amazed by her “incredible” recovery.

“I think in her case it’s pretty incredible that she came out of this and she came out with injuries that she could heal from,” said Baylor Healthcare Dr. Seema Sikka in 2014.

The lawsuit by Wethington’s mother alleged she wasn’t properly trained and that her parachute was inappropriate for her skill level.

Swainson previously said he believes Wethington panicked and failed to follow instructions. He told The Oklahoman that he’s retired and lives in the United Kingdom.

Wethington’s attorney said he’ll attempt to collect the judgment by filing legal action in London.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

