April The Giraffe’s Calf Stronger And Heavier

HARPURSVILLE, NY (CBSDFW.COM) – Internet sensation April The Giraffe’s calf continues to thrive.

Animal Adventure Park said today in a Facebook Post, “[The] Little bugger is getting stronger and heavier! Much harder each day to get hands on – and that’s a good thing!”

In a post on the park’s Facebook Page, they said the calf gained approximately two pounds in 24 hours. The calf now weighs 133 pounds according to park officials.

The park says April had a minor ‘leg twist’ but that it was nothing to be overly concerned about. “April and calf look great from early morning observations,” the park posted on Facebook. “April’s walk and stance are almost perfect again. Her leg twist was the equivalent or rolling your ankle slightly – ‘walk it off,'” the post continued.

Park owner Jordan Patch related his thoughts about the birth of the giraffe calf near the end of the post.

“What I found astonishing was the meaning and purpose behind every move April made during delivery,” said Patch. “This was evident when calf’s face and head emerged from her body, but baby was not yet delivered,” he continued.

“April meticulously and gracefully cleaned out his mouth and nostrils to remove any mucus that could cause obstruction, all made possible by her long tongue,” said Patch. “At that moment, my faith in ‘design by nature’ was completely reinforced,” Patch concluded.