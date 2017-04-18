“Ares” The Tiger Dies At Texas Wildlife Rescue Center

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Workers at a North Texas wildlife rescue center announced this morning that one if its tigers has died.
An 18-year-old tiger named Ares died at the In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center in Wylie.
Workers say the tiger started losing his appetite last week and results of his blood work were disturbing. While veterinarians did everything they could to treat the tiger, his condition continued to deteriorate.
After Ares died results of a necropsy showed there were tumors all over his liver and spleen. Vets say the tumors on his spleen had ruptured and were casuing a buildup of fluid in his abdomen.
The tiger had only been at the center since October of last year, but workers say the animal was outgoing and friendly and had “became a favorite among staff, volunteers and visitors.”