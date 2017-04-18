CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
WATCH LIVE: Groundbreaking At New Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena At Will Rogers
BREAKING NEWS: Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Found Dead In Pennsylvania

“Ares” The Tiger Dies At Texas Wildlife Rescue Center

April 18, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Animal Rescue, In-Sync Exotics, In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue, In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center, tiger, WildRescue, Wylie

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Workers at a North Texas wildlife rescue center announced this morning that one if its tigers has died.

An 18-year-old tiger named Ares died at the In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center in Wylie.

Workers say the tiger started losing his appetite last week and results of his blood work were disturbing. While veterinarians did everything they could to treat the tiger, his condition continued to deteriorate.

After Ares died results of a necropsy showed there were tumors all over his liver and spleen. Vets say the tumors on his spleen had ruptured and were casuing a buildup of fluid in his abdomen.

The tiger had only been at the center since October of last year, but workers say the animal was outgoing and friendly and had “became a favorite among staff, volunteers and visitors.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia