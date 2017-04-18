CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In DFW

April 18, 2017 1:00 PM
By Kena Sosa

Truth be told, we should practice celebrating Earth Day every day, but in the meantime, Dallas and Fort Worth will host some of the biggest Earth Day events in the country in 2017. Widely recognized for promoting green spaces in urban areas, there is still a lot for us to learn. Let’s start our eco-friendly journey by exploring some of the local Earth Day celebrations this year.

Earth Day Experience
Grapevine, TX
www.grapevinetexas.gov

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 through Saturday, April 22, 2017

As a unique, community-impacting way of celebrating Earth Day in 2017, the city of Grapevine is encouraging events and projects all over its turf. Spanning April 19 through April 22, community organizations, businesses, and families can engage in ridding Grapevine of litter and other beautification projects. If you have ideas or want to know how to get involved, contact Cindy Harris on the city of Grapevine’s website. Keep Grapevine shining!

Earth Day TX
Fair Park
1121 1st Ave.
Dallas, TX 75210
(214) 426-3400
www,earthdaytx.org

Date: Friday, April 21, 2017 through Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dallas is once again the host to once of the biggest Earth Day events nationwide, Earth Day TX. Held in Fair Park, environmental action will take place Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days. Exploding with fascinating exhibits, special guest speakers, and experiences that will not soon be forgotten, this free event couldn’t be more valuable, both to the people of North Texas and its greenery. Come enjoy the live music, activities, food and fascinating new facts that will make you more informed and more protective of our Mother Earth.

EarthHack 2017
Fair Park
1121 1st Ave.
Dallas, TX 75210
(214) 426-3400
www.hackdfw.com/earthack

Date: Friday, April 21, 2017 through Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tech savvy individuals of all ages and skill levels are invited to EarthHack 2017 to inspire people to use technology to evoke real global change. As part of HackDFW. The event will take place at Fair Park during the Earth Day TX festivities and is free to participate.

Earth Day 5K & 10K Dallas
Virtual-anywhere in the world
www.wildearthallies.org

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 1 p.m.

To celebrate Earth Day with a dose of healthy exercise, runners are invited to register for the Earth Day 5K or 10K in Dallas. Open to anyone who wishes to participate, there is no specific route for this event as it is a virtual event, created as a benefit for Wild Earth Allies, which will receive 15 percent of proceeds, contributing to the protection of nature and wildlife. Participants can create or follow their own routes where they live or the area of their choice. Make your heart healthy and get outside to appreciate Earth on Earth Day with a refreshing run in Dallas. Participants will receive a medal. The event begins Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. and runs through Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m.

Clean It & Green It 2017
Family Parking Lot
7171 IKEA Drive
Frisco, Texas 75034
(972) 292-5900
www.friscotexas.gov/1186/Clean-It-Green-IT

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Earth Day, the city of Frisco is asking residents to support green Earth by offering a hand during the Great American Clean-Up. IKEA and the city will show their appreciation for those who pitch in to the efforts with a fun, family-friendly party with food and games for all ages. All participants are volunteers. The actual clean up can take place wherever you see need in your community, whether it be at school, work or around the neighborhood. Efforts like these are what have earned Frisco accolades as a Keep Texas Beautiful Affiliate. Exercise and good deeds and celebration will all be partnered up through this event, so come over to Frisco and enhance its natural charms.

