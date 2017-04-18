CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Breathalyzer Officer Fired After Showing Up For Work Drunk

April 18, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Austin, Austin Police Officer, breathalyzer, drunk, Drunk Police Officer

AUSTIN (AP) – An Austin police officer whose duties included administering Breathalyzer tests has been fired after a self-administered test indicated he had reported for work drunk.

His supervising sergeant is suspended for 60 days.

A memo released Tuesday showed the officer reported for his shift one day last October, then drove his patrol car to the Travis County Jail for a self-administered breath test required by his certification. The results showed a blood-alcohol concentration of .064-0.65 percent.

The officer drove back to his substation and gave the results to his supervisor, who told him to stay out of service until sober.

A state police scientist said an extrapolation of the results meant the officer reported for work with a .084-.124 percent blood-alcohol concentration, above the state limit for drivers of .08 percent.

