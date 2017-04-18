CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Closing Arguments To Begin In Price’s Corruption Trial

April 18, 2017 6:16 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: Barbara Lynn, Bribery, corruption, Dallas, Dallas County, john wiley price, Matt Orwig

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – John Wiley Price is about to be another step closer to learning his fate. Closing arguments are set to begin on Tuesday in the embattled Dallas County commissioner’s corruption trial at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas.

Price has been accused of tax evasion, bribery and mail fraud. He could spend decades in prison if convicted of all counts.

The FBI spent years investigating Price, the longest-serving Dallas County commissioner. Prosecutors must now try to tie that evidence together. But former U.S. attorney Matt Orwig said that the government made mistakes in this trial. They have a lot to prove, while the defense must only show reasonable doubt.

“It was not an overwhelming case,” Orwig said about the prosecution in Price’s trial. “There was not wiretap testimony. There were not tape recordings. There were not alleged co-conspirators on the inside that were willing to testify about Commissioner Price’s intent.”

Most of the high-profile officials on the witness list never took the stand, and Price never testified in his own defense.

Judge Barbara Lynn also lashed out at prosecutors earlier this month for not sharing some evidence with the defense.

“I think they fell short of overwhelming,” Orwig continued. “It could be that we’ll see a split verdict, where the jury comes back and finds him guilty on some counts, not guilty on others, and then they’ll have to sort that out.”

The trial is wrapping up much earlier than expected. After nearly two months of testimony, the jury could begin deliberations on Tuesday. This case has been full of surprises, and the twists may not be done yet. Once the jury has returned with a verdict, the judge may make an unusual move.

If the jury convicts Price on the charge of mail fraud, Lynn said that she will likely overturn the decision. She does not believe that prosecutors made a strong case. But the jury’s decision still matters. If they acquit Price, prosecutors cannot appeal. But if he is convicted — and that decision is overruled by the judge — then the ruling can be appealed.

