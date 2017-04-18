Early Morning Fire In East Dallas Kills One

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – The smell of smoke still hangs over a Dallas neighborhood where an early morning house fire took the life of one man.
According to Dallas Fire officials, crews were called to a home in the 6900 block of Redstart Lane, a few blocks from White Rock Lake around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.
On arrival, fire crews found a female resident had made it to safety, but a man was trapped inside. They fought their way into the burning house and found the victim. The unidentified person was rushed to the hospital with paramedics doing CPR on the way.
Officials say the man later died at the hospital. He has not yet been identified.
A dog was also found inside; but was in no condition to be saved.
Officials say the home sustained quite a bit of damage.
An investigation in underway to determine the cause of the fire.