Former Texas Death Row Inmate Takes 4 Life Sentences In Plea

HOUSTON (AP) — A North Carolina man who spent nearly two decades on Texas death row has accepted four consecutive life sentences without parole in a plea agreement after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered he receive a new sentencing trial.
Randolph Mansoor Greer was 19 in 1992 when he was convicted of capital murder and condemned for the fatal shooting of a Houston-area gun shop owner during a robbery. Authorities said the 1991 slaying of 47-year-old Walter Chmiel was part of a 10-month crime binge by Greer in Texas and North Carolina. He’d been charged in Greensboro, North Carolina, with another capital murder, two rapes and four robberies.
Harris County prosecutors said Tuesday the four new life terms mean the 43-year-old Greer would never again be a threat to public safety.
